Markets defying SOPs to be closed

LAHORE:On the instruction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Anti-Corona was held at Chief Minister’s office Monday which took important decisions for protecting the public from the second wave of corona as well as strict implementation on precautionary measures.

The meeting showed great concern over the increase in number of corona patients in the province and decided to impose smart lockdown in areas with corona cases. The meeting took strict notice of defying corona SOPs in some markets and bazaars and decided to close such markets and bazaars involved in violating corona SOPs.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, while addressing the meeting, informed that the number of positive corona cases was increasing in Punjab and ratio of positive test rate had also increased.

She said 418 patients were under treatment in public hospitals out of these 76 were critical. She said that on the direction of the chief minister, there was ample stock of essential medicines and PPE. The health department will buy more PCR kits for corona tests, she added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all necessary measures would be taken to deal with the second wave of virus. He stated that the numbers of corona patients were increasing due to defying SOPs. He said trader organisations would be bound to enforce wearing face masks.

The meeting agreed to evolve a strategy for the best management of beds in the hospitals and for this purpose a separate dashboard would be set up for providing information regarding beds in the hospital. Public health is the most important and all the necessary decisions will be taken to protect the people’s lives.

The meeting decided to declare Rawalpindi Institute of Urology corona hospital. Proposal for introducing rapid test was also reviewed in the meeting. The technical group will present final recommendations in this regard.

A committee has been set up under the leadership of Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam for setting up SOPs for the marriage halls and marquees which will present its final recommendations within 24 hours.