Not unhappy with PML-Q: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that he is not discontent with the PML-Q.

“They will remain with the government for five years, Insha-Allah” said the governor while talking to media during his visit to Mazar-e-Iqbal in connection with Iqbal Day on Monday. "Opposition leader's arrest has nothing to do with government. We do not believe in political revenge," he said.

“People have rejected the opposition's rhetoric. There will be no elections before 2023. If the opposition wants talks to end accountability, then there is no such question. All institutions, including the NAB, are working with complete independence" said Sarwar.

He said that all the other political parties, including PML-N and PPP, were facing cases in the courts. All these people have been making cases against each other. The PTI government has not filed any lawsuit against anybody.

Replying to a question, Ch Sarwar said that the opposition wanted an end to the rule of PTI government and accountability process in the country. Both of these things will not happen. If there are any suggestions from the opposition regarding the progress and development of the country, they can come forward and hold talks on public issues, but there will be no compromise on the elimination of corruption.

To another question, Sarwar said that the decision on who should be brought to power could be taken only by the power of the people's vote, so the opposition parties should wait for the general elections instead of holding rallies.

The governor said that if any PML-N member had been arrested by the police, it was the responsibility of the police to ensure law and order. We will not interfere with the police in any way. The government has a clear policy that no one will be retaliated against, but the rule of law is the first priority of the government, he added.

Ch Sarwar said that with the arrival of new US President Joe Biden, it could be expected that the situation of confrontation in the world would get better and the new US President would take the world along to resolve issues like Kashmir and Palestine and would do the needful to bring peace in the world.

He said the PTI government wanted to create a Pakistan where the law would be equal for all and the poor could be ensured the provision of health and other facilities, including education.

The great personalities like Iqbal are born after centuries. Allama Iqbal united the Muslims of India with his thought-provoking poetry and philosophy. In order to regain our lost glory in the world, we need to follow the thoughts of the Poet of the East. Meanwhile, he laid a wreath at the grave of Allama Iqbal and offered Fateha.