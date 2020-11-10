CM Usman Buzdar announces smart lockdown in affected areas

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that keeping in view the increasing virus cases and for the wider public interest, it has been decided to impose smart lockdown in the affected areas.

Wearing a mask has been declared compulsory. Directions have been issued for the strict implementation of wearing the mask in the markets and bazaars. The chief minister said that all necessary steps would be taken to protect the lives of the people of the province.

The administration and the police have been directed for controlling the second wave of corona. He said the citizens’ lives were most important for the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said the number of active corona patients in Punjab had reached to 6,876. Moreover, 345 confirm patients have been reported whereas one patient died during the last 24 hours. He said that 9,406 corona diagnostic tests had been conducted which took the number of test to 1,680,320 in Punjab; 97,638 patients out of 106,922 have recovered whereas 2,408 patients have died in Punjab.

Out of a total of 106,922 infections in Punjab, 104,142 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,406 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,680,320 in the province.

Iqbal’s mausoleum: Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, laid a wreath at his grave and prayed for the development and progress of the country and nation.

The chief minister paid rich tribute to great philosopher. Usman Buzdar said that Allama Iqbal, through his poetry, gave the message of peace and brotherhood. The chief minister said the foundations of New Pakistan had been laid on the principles of justice and realisation. Prime Minister Imran Khan is making new Pakistan in accordance with the thoughts of Allama Iqbal.