Man injured for resisting motorcycle-snatching bid

A man was shot and injured in Allah Bukhsh Himayati Goth on Monday. Rescuers transported the victim to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre where he was identified as 30-year-old Dildar, son of Siddique.

According to Bin Qasim Town SHO Owais Warsi, the man standing outside his friendâ€™s house when two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured him for putting up resistance during a motorcycle-snatching bid. The suspects left their motorcycle at the scene and took away the snatched motorcycle with them while fleeing. The police impounded the robbersâ€™ motorcycle.