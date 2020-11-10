close
November 10, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 10, 2020

Man injured for resisting motorcycle-snatching bid

Karachi

A man was shot and injured in Allah Bukhsh Himayati Goth on Monday. Rescuers transported the victim to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre where he was identified as 30-year-old Dildar, son of Siddique.

According to Bin Qasim Town SHO Owais Warsi, the man standing outside his friendâ€™s house when two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured him for putting up resistance during a motorcycle-snatching bid. The suspects left their motorcycle at the scene and took away the snatched motorcycle with them while fleeing. The police impounded the robbersâ€™ motorcycle.

