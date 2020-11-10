Man injured for resisting motorcycle-snatching bid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was shot and injured in Allah Bukhsh Himayati Goth on Monday. Rescuers transported the victim to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre where he was identified as 30-year-old Dildar, son of Siddique.
According to Bin Qasim Town SHO Owais Warsi, the man standing outside his friendâ€™s house when two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured him for putting up resistance during a motorcycle-snatching bid. The suspects left their motorcycle at the scene and took away the snatched motorcycle with them while fleeing. The police impounded the robbersâ€™ motorcycle.