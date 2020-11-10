JIT to probe sugar crisis

The chairman of Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment, acting on a directive of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, has formed a joint investigation team to probe and ascertain if Sugar Commission laws have been violated.

Officials say the CM recently took notice of reports regarding violations of the Sugar commission laws, and ordered the ACE chief to form a JIT and submit its findings within 30 days. In this regard. a notification has also been issued.

The notification reads, “With the approval of the competent authority i.e. CM Sindh, a Joint Investigation Team consisting of the following is hereby constituted to undertake a comprehensive investigation to unearth the full spectrum of offences committed under the relevant provincial laws related to the Sugar Inquiry Commission.

“The officials for the JIT are Tanveer Hussain Tunio, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Shaheed Benazirabad, Zameer Ahmed Abbasi, presently posted at Local Government Board, Local Government Department, government of Sindh, and Ahmed Bukhsh Qabulio, Sub Inspector of Enquiries and Anticorruption Establishment Sindh.” The JIT will submit its report within 30 days.