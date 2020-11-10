One of five men booked for harassing woman held

Police on Monday arrested one of the five men booked for harassing a woman, who happens to be a polio worker.

According to the Gulshan-e-Maymar police, a case was registered against five citizens for repeatedly harassing the woman outside her home Gulshan-e-Maymarâ€™s Indus Town. The police said one of the nominated suspects, namely Imran, had been apprehended and raids were underway to round up the other four â€“ Shan, Gul Muhammad, Nadir Chandio and Ali Ghulam.

Gulshan-e-Maymar police SHO Muhammad Ali Shah said the incident of harassment did not occur during an anti-polio driver. The complainant told the police the suspects had been harassing her for the last few days outside her residence.