Labour, rights activists condemn violence against protesting farmers in Lahore

Showing solidarity with peasants in Punjab and condemning the use of force against members and supporters of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) who were protesting peacefully in Lahore to demand better rates for agricultural goods on November 5, civil society and rights activists in Karachi have demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of peasant leader Malik Ashfaq and the violence against farmers.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club on Monday, Karamat Ali, executive director, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research; Asad Iqbal Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan; Habibuddin Junaidi of the Peoples Labour Bureau; Mehnaz Rehman from the Aurat Foundation; Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Union Federation; Fahim Siddiqui from the Karachi Union of Journalists, and Farhat Parveen of Now Communities said strict action should be taken against police and relevant government authorities responsible for the brutality.

Speakers claimed that dozens of peaceful peasants were injured, scores arrested and a peasant leader later died in hospital on November 5 as police used deadly chemicals through water cannons against the protesters.

They also demanded the immediate release of those farmers who were arrested, information about the whereabouts of those missing, and withdrawal of the cases lodged against protesting peasants.

“This was the height of police highhandedness and reflects the nature of the government in place in Punjab,” said Karamat Ali, adding that the government had killed a farmer but

still it was not listening to farmers.

“There were just demanding a fixed wheat support price of Rs2,000 per 40kg. No civilised society or government would have allowed this to happen,” he said.

Other speakers said the government, which itself was responsible for the skyrocketing prices of flour, sugar and other basic commodities, instead of accepting the demand of peasants and apologising to them, had resorted to violence.

“We believe that issues of farmers and peasants are piling up while the government remains engaged in victimising the opposition and yelling the corruption rhetoric, which does not solve genuine problems of the common people,” Butt said.

“It is high time the government paid attention to the problems of the common citizens, who suffer heavily due to the price hike. Resolving the issue of fixing the support price in consultation with the peasant leaders should be the first step in that direction.”

Agriculture is the backbone of the economy and employs 44 per cent of Pakistan’s 65 million labour force, but it has long been ignored, speakers said.

“We demand a comprehensive agricultural policy that includes a process-oriented fixation of support prices of cotton, wheat, sugar and other crops instead of the current practice of arbitrary decisions.”

They said agricultural reforms, including land distribution, should be brought to the table. They demanded of both the federal and provincial governments to immediately start the distribution of the state land among landless peasants and haris.