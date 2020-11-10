Cop who died in gunfight with robbers laid to rest

A police head constable who sacrificed his life in a bid to foil a snatching bid in Karachiâ€™s District Central on Sunday night was laid to rest on Monday.

The funeral prayers were offered at the Garden Police Headquarters which, besides his family members, was attended by a large number of senior police officials, including the Sindh police chief and the Karachi Additional IG.

Forty-year-old Fayyaz Ali embraced martyrdom when motorcyclists were looting a citizen in Karimabad, according to the Azizabad police. During an exchange of fire, he was critically wounded and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital. One robber was also killed in the encounter.

The deceased cop was in plainclothes and was on his way to the Azizabad police station to join the duty when he saw two men, riding a motorcycle, looting a citizen at gunpoint, upon which, he came attempted to intercept them. However, the robbers opened fire at him and tried to escape.

In retaliation, the cop also fired, killing one of the robbers at the spot, while the cop was wounded by the shots fired by the other robber who fled the scene.

The deceased cop has left behind a widow and three children. He had joined the police force in 1999 on â€˜Shaheed Quotaâ€™ after his brother, namely Mumtaz Shah, sacrificed his life in the line of duty in 1977 in the Gulbahar police station remits. His other brother, namely Pervez, who joined the police force in 2009, is posted at the Police Headquarters East.

The police said a case had been registered and efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspect who killed the cop.