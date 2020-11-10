Asad Shafiq fined for code of conduct breach

KARACHI: Sindh batsman Asad Shafiq has been fined 20 percent match fee for a level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpireâ€™s decision during his sideâ€™s first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex.

The incident happened on Sunday (third day of the match) when Asad showed disappointment and questioned the umpireâ€™s decision when he was given out LBW in the 15th over of Sindhâ€™s second innings.