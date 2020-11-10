close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
November 10, 2020

Sania in Karachi to support Malik during PSL

Sports

November 10, 2020

KARACHI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has arrived in Karachi to support her husband Shoaib Malik during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs which will be held here at National Stadium from November 14.

Malik is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad and has joined the team. Malik shares the top spot of the batting chart for his side with young Haider Ali as both have scored 239 runs. Zalmi, who finished fourth in the league phase, will meet third-placed Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator on November 14.

