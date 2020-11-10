Masters ends 10-shot extras rule regarding cut line at 50

AUGUSTA, United States: The US Masters has ended an extention to its cut policy, with Augusta National announcing Monday the field will be trimmed to only the low 50 and level after 36 holes.

Since 1962, anyone in the top 50 and level and within 10 strokes of the lead was allowed into the weekend at Augusta National no matter where they ranked in the overall scoring. The move comes at the start of official practice sessions for the 84th Masters, which begins Thursday after being postponed from April due to the Covid-19 pandemic that reshuffled the golf season.

A cut was first instituted at the Masters in 1957 and for five years it allowed only the low 40 and level into the third and fourth rounds. In 1962, the amendment was made to include anyone within 10 strokes of the lead and 52 players made the cut from a starting field of 109.