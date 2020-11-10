close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
Blind women cricketers training camp ends today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2020

LAHORE: The training camp for blind women cricketers will conclude on Tuesday (today) with a demonstration match.

The selected blind women will have a chance to represent Pakistan, said a press release issued here. The Australian High Commission in Pakistan is funding the camp and Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has expressed its gratitude to the High Commission for its continued support for the development of blind women cricketers.

