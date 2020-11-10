Blind women cricketers training camp ends today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The training camp for blind women cricketers will conclude on Tuesday (today) with a demonstration match.
The selected blind women will have a chance to represent Pakistan, said a press release issued here. The Australian High Commission in Pakistan is funding the camp and Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) has expressed its gratitude to the High Commission for its continued support for the development of blind women cricketers.