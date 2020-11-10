Lahore Garrison Polo begins today

LAHORE: Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020, being organised under the auspices of Jinnah Polo and Country Club, begins on Tuesday (today).

According to Jinnah Polo Club President Lt. Col. Shoaib Aftab, the four to eight goal Polo Cup features eight teams divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Master Paints, FG Polo, Diamond Paints, Newage Cables, De Polo. Pool B consists of PriceMeter.pk, Platinum Homes, Guard Group, AOS and Barry’s.

On the first day, Master Paints will face FG Polo-Diamond Paints and Newage Cables take on De Polo Team. PriceMeter.pk will face Platinum Homes-Guard Group on Wednesday (tomorrow), while AOS Polo take on Barry’s. The final will be played on Sunday.