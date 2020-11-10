Wapda survive Navy scare

RAWALPINDI: Navy gave a resounding display against powerful Wapda before going down fighting 3-2 in the 66th National Hockey Championship at the Mari Petroleum Hockey Ground here on Monday.

In a closely contested match, Navy were on top in the early exchanges and slammed home the opener in the fifth minute. Sultan Amir converted the first penalty corner to send early jitters in the Wapda ranks.

Wapda retaliated well, converting their second penalty corner to make it 1-1 in the 11th minute through Aleem Bilal. The goal triggered fresh spirit in Wapda’s players as they started attacking Navy’s defense time and again for the lead which came in the 14th minute as Rana Waheed deflected the ball into the goal. Four minutes later, Rana was again on target.

Navy made all-out efforts to reduce the margin and missed a couple of chances before Shahbaz struck their second goal in the 47th minute. Navy again put pressure for an equaliser which never came.

“Navy put on a good show of their abilities as we had to gather all our resources to beat a team that fought till the last. A win is a win and I am happy,” Wapda coach Waqas Sharif said after the match.

National Bank went on a goal-scoring spree and crushed hapless Police 11-0 — the biggest margin of victory so far. Striker Mohammad Dilbar scored five goals.

Abu Bakar, Shah Irshad, Junaid Manzoor, Bilal Qadir, Amir Ali and Nohaiz Zahid scored once each to complete the tally. Sui Southern Gas Corporation outplayed Port Qasim Authority 6-0 in another one-sided match. Mubashir Ali scored a brace with a goal each coming from the sticks of Mohammad Adnan, Ahmed Nadeem, Ali Shan and Moin Shakeel.

Port Qasim never looked threatening and were mostly seen protecting their goal. A lone penalty corner goal by Ahtesham Aslam in the 16th minute was enough to give Mari Petroleum Company Limited a 1-0 victory against Punjab. It was a close fight as MPCL stayed on course for a place in the semi-finals.

A spectacular display of goalkeeping by PAF’s Ahmer Ali denied Army a chance to get full points in the last match of the day. Ahmer made no less than six saves as the match ended 0-0. PAF captain Osama Basheer also gave his heart out and defended well. Tuesday (today) is a rest day.