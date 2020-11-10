Chigumbura quitting cricket with a heavy heart

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe’s former captain Elton Chigumbura, who has decided to retire after the series against Pakistan, said on Monday that he was quitting international cricket with a heavy heart because he had gotten tired of fighting injuries in the last five years.

“Though I never stopped trying in my 16-year international career, the time has come to make a decision. My decision to retire from cricket is governed by two factors — I have gotten tired of fighting injuries and I feel my timely retirement will help youngsters get in the team and gain experience for more important events to come,” he said.

The 34-year-old Chigumbura, a veteran of 213 ODIs and 14 Tests, will be playing his 57th T20I on Tuesday (today).

The former skipper said he was leaving cricket with a heavy heart but at the same time there was a smile on his face. “I know I have contributed to the best of my abilities for my country and for my team,” he said.

“What I will miss the most is cricket, my team and my efforts to make the best use of the opportunity. I am thankful to my parents, sisters and brothers, and my fans for trusting my abilities. I am thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for believing in my abilities as captain and a teammate. Thank you all and I hope you will accompany me on my next journey.”

Chigumbura added that it was an honour for him to represent Zimbabwe. “You cannot please everyone when you lead the team but still I tried to turn negatives into positives to support talented youngsters,” he said.

He said he wanted to contribute to Zimbabwe’s cricket in the best possible way. “I want to help and guide our youngsters to sharpen their skills. So my services are always there for Zimbabwe Cricket,” Chigumbura said.