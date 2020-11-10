Asad Shafiq fined for code of conduct breach

KARACHI: Sindh batsman Asad Shafiq has been fined 20 percent match fee for a level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during his side’s first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex.

The incident happened on Sunday (third day of the match) when Asad showed disappointment and questioned the umpire’s decision when he was given out LBW in the 15th over of Sindh’s second innings.