Under-19 matches affected by bad weather

LAHORE: Northern scored 254 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 71 overs on the first day of their match against Central Punjab in the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament in Sheikhupura.

Mehran Mumtaz scored 47 and Sajjad Khan 27. Ali Asfand took three wickets. At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batted first against Sindh and had scored 7 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in 5 overs when the match was stopped due to bad weather. At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Balochistan won the toss and elected to field first against Southern Punjab. However, the match could not be started due to bad weather.