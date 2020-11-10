KARACHI: Sindh beat Balochistan by 71 runs here at the KCCA Stadium in their fifth-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa snatched a one-wicket win against Northern here at the SBP Ground on Monday.

Set to score 214, Balochistan were bowled out for 142 runs in 73.3 overs in the second session of the third and final day by Sindh. Abdul Rehman Muzammil top-scored with 59 off 207 balls with three fours. Umaid Asif scored 26 while Shahbaz Khan made 23 runs.

Leg-spinner Abrar, who took five wickets in the first innings, finished with six for 59 in 32.3 overs. Amir Ali took two wickets for 46 runs. At SBP Ground, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced a stunning batting performance to win the match by one wicket as they chased the 259-run target in 36.2 overs for the loss of nine wickets in the final session.

KP’s opener Waqar Ahmed scored 92 off 96 balls, while Mohammad Sarwar contributed 61 off 38 balls to steer their team to a thrilling win. Northern’s Shadab Majeed took four wickets, while Salman Irshad took three.

Northern, who started the day with a 63 runs lead with nine second innings wickets intact, declared at 223 for eight after 62 overs. Shoaib Ahmed scored 88 off 97 balls (11 fours, one six). First innings centurion Nasir Nawaz contributed 47. Left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi took four wickets, while pacer Arshad Iqbal took two wickets.

Scores in brief:

Sindh vs Balochistan, KCCA Stadium, Karachi

Sindh 121 all out, 53.2 overs (Fahad Iqbal 39; Muhammad Talha 4-24, Umaid Asif 3-21, Jalat Khan 3-51) and 188 all out, 57.2 overs (Hasan Mohsin 51, Fahad Iqbal 34; Jalat Khan 5-79)

Balochistan 96 all out, 43.4 overs (Taimur Khan 33, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 22; Amir Ali 3-35, Abrar Ahmed 5-36) and 142 all out in 73.3 overs (Abdul Rehman Muzammil 59, Umaid Asif 26, Shahbaz Khan 23; Abrar Ahmed 6-59, Aamer Ali 2-46)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, State Bank Stadium, Karachi:

Northern 344 for 7, 83 overs (Nasir Nawaz 147, Kashif Iqbal 58, Shoaib Ahmed 52; Asad Afridi 2-24) and 223 for 8 declared, 62 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 88, Nasir Nawaz 47; Asif Afridi 4-66, Arshad Iqbal 2-61)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 310 all out, 78.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 105, Mehran Ibrahim 61, Nabi Gul 53; Shadab Majeed 5-61, Salman Irshad 3-75) and 259 for 9, 36.2 overs (Waqar Ahmed 92, Muhammad Sarwar 61, Nabi Gul 41; Shadab Majeed 4-77, Salman Irshad 3-84) .