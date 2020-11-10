PCB declares Rs3.8b profit, appoints new members

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors appointed four new independent members and declared Rs3.8 billion profit in 2019-20 fiscal year at a meeting held in Lahore on Monday.

The board approved a policy about whistleblowing and confirmed three independent adjudicators. The four independent members are Javed Kurieshi, Arif Saeed, Aasim Wajid Jawad and Alia Zafar. Javed Kurieshi and Arif Saeed have been appointed for three years, while Aasim Wajid Jawad and Alia Zafar have been appointed for two years.

The remaining three members on the BoG will be appointed following completion of the election process at the Cricket Association level.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I want to congratulate and thank all the respected outgoing BoG members for their outstanding contributions to Pakistan cricket. Following promulgation of the new PCB Constitution in 2019, these distinguished members, on my request, had agreed to continue through the transitional period and provide the PCB management appropriate guidance through their knowledge and insight.

“The fact that these BoG members unanimously approved the appointment of the independent members, which now changes the outlook and composition of the BoG, illustrates their respect for the PCB Constitution 2019 and Pakistan cricket at heart.

“However, the PCB will continue to benefit from their experience and understanding, by including them as members on the Cricket Associations’ interim executive committees (IECs), which will be confirmed shortly. The first and the most critical assignment of the IECs will be to supervise the registration of clubs so that cricketing activities can resume at the grassroots level.

“I welcome the newly-appointed independent members to the BoG, especially Ms Alia Zafar, the first female independent member, which is a giant step forward in enhancing the PCB’s governance structure.

“The four new members bring with them a wealth of diverse knowledge that will only improve the professional outlook and working of the PCB. These four individuals are highly respected and proven performers in their respective professional lives and we aim to benefit from their knowledge in our efforts to improve our governance,” Mani said.

The BoG appreciated the PCB for successfully completing more than 50 percent of the 208-match 2020-21 domestic cricket season in the difficult and challenging Covid-19 pandemic.

The BoG welcomed the England and Wales Cricket Board’s statement that it was considering a short tour to Pakistan in January 2021.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “We have achieved unprecedented success on the domestic cricket front, by not only delivering top-quality cricket in difficult Covid-19 situation but also by involving some of the very best former cricketers in various coaching and support roles.

“Due to the successful staging of our 2020-21 domestic season through our own resources and capabilities, we have been able to demonstrate to the world that Pakistan is a one of the safest countries to play cricket during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Meanwhile, in line with the PCB’s zero-tolerance policy for any form of corruption or dishonest behaviour by any of its officers or players, the BoG approved the PCB Whistleblowing Policy.

According to the policy, any person who becomes aware of any matter or behaviour that may amount to Whistleblower Information can report the same to the Chief Operating Officer along with complete details, including supporting documents and evidence.

The PCB will keep the identity of the whistleblower and contents of the report confidential, and will also protect the whistleblower from any form of detriment, including discrimination, harassment or retaliation as a consequence of the disclosure.

The PCB urged stakeholders to use the PCB Whistleblowing Policy cautiously, wisely and responsibly as frivolous and unsubstantiated reports and allegations can cause irreparable damage to the individuals against whom reports are being made.

The BoG also approved the audited financial statements for 2019-20, which included an after-tax-profit of Rs3.8 billion. The PCB reserves now stand at Rs17.08 billion as compared to Rs13.28 billion in 2018-19.

The PCB audited financial statements 2019-20 will be posted on the PCB’s corporate website in due course.

Wasim told the BoG that the board had exceeded the Rs24 million projections by selling the 2020-21 domestic season inventory for Rs34 million, a rise of Rs11.5 million from the 2019-20 season.

The BoG, on the recommendation of the nominations committee, approved the appointment of three independent adjudicators: Justice (retired) Abdul Sami Khan, Justice (retired) Ali Akbar Qureshi and Justice (retired) Shoaib Saeed, to the panel maintained by the PCB.