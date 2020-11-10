close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 10, 2020

Austria police raid ‘Islamist-linked’ targets

World

AFP
November 10, 2020

VIENNA: Austrian police on Monday raided more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists and seized millions of euros in cash, with orders for 30 suspects to be questioned.

The operation came a week after a convicted Islamic State group supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna, but prosecutors said the raids were not linked to the attack. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the police action was aimed at "cutting off the roots of political Islam".

Latest News

More From World