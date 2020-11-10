close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
November 10, 2020

Lithuanian parties ink coalition deal

November 10, 2020

VILNIUS: Three Lithuanian centre-right parties on Monday signed a coalition agreement to replace the centre-left cabinet after winning last month’s election on pledges to tackle the coronavirus crisis and boost investment. Led by conservative ex-finance minister Ingrida Simonyte, the coalition said it will seek to cut red tape, accelerate the economy’s modernisation and legalise same-sex partnerships in the EU Baltic state.

