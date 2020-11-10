Austria police raid ‘Islamist-linked’ targets

VIENNA: Austrian police on Monday raided more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists and seized millions of euros in cash, with orders for 30 suspects to be questioned.

The operation came a week after a convicted Islamic State group supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna, but prosecutors said the raids were not linked to the attack. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the police action was aimed at "cutting off the roots of political Islam".