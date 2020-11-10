Turkey court releases jailed journalist

ANKARA: A Turkish court on Monday released an opposition journalist pending trial after five months of detention on charges of disclosing confidential information about the conflicts in Libya and Syria, a rights group said.

Muyesser Yildiz, news coordinator at the OdaTV online news site, was detained in June together with Ismail Dukel, who works for Tele1 TV Ankara. Dukel was released a few days later but Yildiz had remained behind bars.

A court in the capital Ankara ordered Yildiz’s release on Monday but barred her from leaving the country pending trial, the P24 rights group said. Dukel is also banned from travelling abroad.