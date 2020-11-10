close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 10, 2020

Turkey court releases jailed journalist

World

AFP
November 10, 2020

ANKARA: A Turkish court on Monday released an opposition journalist pending trial after five months of detention on charges of disclosing confidential information about the conflicts in Libya and Syria, a rights group said.

Muyesser Yildiz, news coordinator at the OdaTV online news site, was detained in June together with Ismail Dukel, who works for Tele1 TV Ankara. Dukel was released a few days later but Yildiz had remained behind bars.

A court in the capital Ankara ordered Yildiz’s release on Monday but barred her from leaving the country pending trial, the P24 rights group said. Dukel is also banned from travelling abroad.

Latest News

More From World