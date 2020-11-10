Ex-president Morales makes Bolivia return

VILLAZON, Bolivia: Leftist former president Evo Morales crossed the border from Argentina into Bolivia on Monday, ending a year-long exile that followed a failed bid for a controversial fourth term.

Morales was accompanied to the border by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, before crossing on foot. He is due to travel more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) by land from the border as part of a vehicle caravan that will pass through several villages and areas where he remains hugely popular. "I had no doubt I would return, but I didn’t know it would be so soon," Morales declared before crossing into Bolivia from the Argentine border town of La Quaica.