Armenian PM says fighting continues for key Karabakh town

YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that fighting was continuing for the key town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after Azerbaijan said its forces had captured it.

If Shusha did fall to Azerbaijan, it would be a major victory six weeks after new fighting erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave that broke away from Azerbaijan’s control in the 1990s.

But Pashinyan said on Facebook that "the fighting for Shushi continues," using the Armenian name for the town. Vahram Poghosyan, a spokesman for the Karabakh’s Armenian-backed separatist leader, had earlier posted on Facebook that Armenian forces had lost control of Shusha, a strategically vital town that is the second-largest in the disputed region.

"We have to admit that a chain of failures still haunts us and the city of Shushi is completely out of our control," Poghosyan said. "The enemy is on the outskirts of Stepanakert," he said, referring to the region’s main city, "and the existence of the capital is already in danger."

The post admitting a major defeat prompted speculation that Poghosyan’s account had been hacked, though several Armenian media quoted him as confirming he had written it. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Sunday his forces had taken Shusha, which lies around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Stepanakert and on the main road to Armenia.