Lithuanian parties ink coalition deal

VILNIUS: Three Lithuanian centre-right parties on Monday signed a coalition agreement to replace the centre-left cabinet after winning last month’s election on pledges to tackle the coronavirus crisis and boost investment. Led by conservative ex-finance minister Ingrida Simonyte, the coalition said it will seek to cut red tape, accelerate the economy’s modernisation and legalise same-sex partnerships in the EU Baltic state.