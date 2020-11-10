Still together

So far, the 11-party alliance, made up of opposition parties, which has said it is on a mission to overthrow the government, has been able to stand firm. Whether this can continue into the future as we move into what seems to be a long winter is questionable. There have already been differences within the alliance over a number of issues, even over who the alliance says 'selected' Imran Khan as prime minister. This issue once came to the forefront after an interview of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by the BBC. After a lot of musings over what Bilawal Bhutto meant in his interview, and whether the PDM was facing a potential breakup, Maryam Nawaz jumped in with unequivocal defence for Bilawal's interview – saying she does not believe he intended to hurt the PDM and for now the movement stands together.

Whether the PDM can stand against whatever challenges and forces it faces is unclear. The government has taken an increasingly aggressive posture, with Imran Khan addressing rallies of his own and making it obvious that he is not ready to tolerate any kind of street movement from the PDM. Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who heads the movement, is meanwhile anxious to work out a clear-cut charter of democracy that can guide the movement. This is no doubt necessary in light of differences in approach and tactics within the PDM. And people need to know where the movement is headed as its next rallies approach. Maulana Fazlur Rahman has criticised Interior Minister Brig (r) Ejaz Shah for the latter's recent statement hinting at a possible threat to the PML-N leadership. Maulana has also asked where the report into the alleged abduction of the Sindh IG is.

These are of course pressing questions. Most important of all to the nation is the question of where the PDM is headed. The answer may lie in the matter of whether it can stay strong and maintain its strength. If it can muster up street power, it will need all parties to remain united. Street power belongs essentially to the JUI-F of Maulana Fazlur Rahman. He so far has remained adamant in his pledge that the movement would continue until the prime minister is ousted and the government overthrown. There is also the demand for accountability of leaders within the PTI, which to many may make a great deal of more sense. It is unlikely at present that the government will immediately be forced to step down. Whether it will be weakened is hard to say. Much depends on how many people rally behind the PDM, believe its pledges and are able to overthrow the scepticism of parties, which has led them in the past into a future that does not look bright in any sense of the word. The PDM will have to demonstrate it is able to offer a plan that will work for the people.