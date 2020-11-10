Pleas of the elderly

The PTI-led government has increased withholding tax to 15 percent on profit of National Saving Schemes. Senior citizens will also have to pay this huge sum of tax. Previously, the government slashed the rates of profit and reduced it to 6.5 percent per annum – bringing it down from 14 percent. These decisions are a cruel joke that are meant ti make the lives of senior citizens more miserable.

No government has ever imposed a huge tax on profit of saving schemes. On the other hand, the same government has reduced the rate of taxes for overseas investors. Senior citizens are already struggling to deal with high inflation. It would be really appreciated if the government exempt the withholding tax on all savings schemes held for senior citizens. Is this how senior citizens should be treated after they have spent their entire lives contributing towards the country's growth?

Nawaz Khan

Karachi