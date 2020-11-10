The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has now put a ban on indoor weddings. How come is this a good idea to allow guests up to 1,000 for outdoor wedding celebrations when people were already inviting a limited number of guests for indoor weddings? Are outdoor spaces going to restrict people from sitting on a single table and sharing food? What is the logic behind this move?

Those who have already paid advance for their wedding functions are now confused and hopeless. If this had to be done, why were banquets reopened in the first place? The people who are affected by such reckless decisions taken should be given some relief.

Javeria Khan

Karachi