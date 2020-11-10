The PM has said that for the first time in Pakistan, the people are satisfied with the government’s performance. This claim is entirely opposite to the reality.

High inflation, especially the rising prices of food items, and the highest levels of circular debt and national debt have had the devastating effects on the country’s economy.

Imran Malik

Islamabad

*****

This refers to the news report ‘Common man satisfied for the first time, says PM Imran Khan’ (Nov 8). Sir, it is called ‘helplessness’ not ‘satisfaction’.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad