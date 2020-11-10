It is still here

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Pakistan, a majority of people still think that Covid-19 is just a flu. The second wave of the virus has arrived in the country because of the careless attitude of the people. The number of cases is increasing rapidly. I recently visited Karachi for my medical treatment and was shocked to see that a majority of people were not following SOPs. At the hospital, only doctors and nurses were wearing masks. The people should be more careful and stop ignoring SOPs.
Ikhlaq Ahmed
Balghter