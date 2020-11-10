It is still here

In Pakistan, a majority of people still think that Covid-19 is just a flu. The second wave of the virus has arrived in the country because of the careless attitude of the people. The number of cases is increasing rapidly. I recently visited Karachi for my medical treatment and was shocked to see that a majority of people were not following SOPs. At the hospital, only doctors and nurses were wearing masks. The people should be more careful and stop ignoring SOPs.

Ikhlaq Ahmed

Balghter