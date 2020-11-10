Gold rates fall Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs700/tola to Rs114,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs600 to Rs98,251, it added. In the international market; however, bullion rates increased $5 to $1,957/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,250/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,071.67.