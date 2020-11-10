Global markets soar on vaccine breakthrough

London: Global markets on Monday roared higher in a rally led by companies hit hardest by the pandemic after Pfizer and BioNTech revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

The drugmakers’ announcement that a vaccine had been found to be more than 90 percent effective in a late-stage trial ricocheted through asset markets that had already been rising on optimism over Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election.

Wall Street’s blue-chip S&P 500 index soared 3 percent in early trading, after setting a new record high at the open, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.8 percent. “It’s the nature of how positive the data is that has got everyone excited,” said Randeep Somel, a fund manager at M&G Investments. “It’s also the fact that they could have turned around said ‘a vaccine is not possible’, which now this data has seemingly done away.”

Airlines, hotels and aeroplane makers — three industries ravaged by the collapse in travel — were among the biggest winners. In the US, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines all rallied by more than 10 percent. British Airways’ parent IAG soared 38 percent in London, while Airbus rose 22 percent in Paris and Ryanair gained 11 percent in Dublin.

Elsewhere, InterContinental Hotels jumped 13 percent while Premier Inn owner Whitbread surged 19 percent and Rolls-Royce, the UK jet engine maker, was up 55 percent.

Groups seen as beneficiaries of the pandemic had the opposite reaction. HelloFresh, the meal delivery service, fell 17 percent in Frankfurt while London-listed Ocado, the UK group that delivers groceries and sells technology to do so to major supermarket chains such as Kroger of the US, fell 14 percent. Zoom, the videoconferencing service, fell 16 percent.

MSCI’s index of global stocks in developed and emerging markets, which had already risen to an all-time high on Monday, rose further after Pfizer’s announcement. The index gained 2.5 percent as Europe’s Stoxx 600 index jumped 4.2 per cent.

Ayesha Akbar, a portfolio manager at Fidelity, said the vaccine news had “provided some of the rotation trade that many people had been expecting on the back of a potential Democratic sweep in the US election.”

Recently unloved sectors such as property and financials helped to drive the US stock market higher. Banking group JPMorgan Chase was up 8 per cent.

Gregory Perdon, co-CIO at Arbuthnot Latham, said the news “looks good, and it smells good, but we're far from a done deal and history shows that there have been a lot of false dawns.”

In commodities, crude oil prices soared, with Brent crude rising 9 percent to above $43 a barrel.

Oil has been one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic as demand has fallen sharply, with airlines operating well below capacity, while lockdowns and work-from-home guidelines have restricted driving.

“The virus impact on fuel demand has been the key obstacle for crude oil for the last six months,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

“If this vaccine can deliver what it promises then it will arrest the slide in fuel demand and set the stage for the recovery, sooner than the market was anticipating. It is what they’ve been waiting for for a long time.”

Stock markets began rallying Monday as Biden´s election win was taken to mean less uncertainty and providing hope that the US would finally agree on a stimulus package to prop up the ailing economy.

While Democrat Biden has secured enough votes for victory, Republican rival Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat, with legal challenges and recounts looming.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said Trump´s actions are seen by markets "as achieving nothing more than delaying the inevitable".

On Monday in Asia, Tokyo´s main stocks index closed up more than two percent to end at a 29-year high before the seismic Pfizer announcement.

Gold, viewed by many investors as a safe place to park cash at times of uncertainty, slumped. The precious metal reached as high as $1,965 a troy ounce on Monday morning, before slamming into reverse and sliding more than 4 percent to $1,863.

Investors also dumped government bonds on hopes that central banks would not have to go to such extreme lengths to stimulate economies if a vaccine put an end to the recent wave of economic restrictions.

The 10-year Treasury yield leapt 0.12 percentage points to 0.94 per cent, its highest level since June, as investors moved out of the debt, with European bonds following in its wake.

“After the US election, the focus for investors turned back to Covid versus a vaccine,” said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée. “Today, the vaccine is winning.”

Mr Kazmi said he had sold some German debt following the vaccine news. “Everyone has been assuming that monetary policy needs to do more,” he said. “That remains the case, but maybe it doesn’t have to do quite as much.”

Corporate bond and loan prices jolted higher, on expectations that companies would be able to keep paying their debts. A widely watched high yield bond exchange trade fund - known by its ticket HYG - rose 1.5 per cent in pre-market trading in New York, putting it on course for its biggest one day gain since April.

“It’s the prelude to the re-opening of the US economy,” said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities. “It means companies will start hiring again, people will start spending again and companies like airlines, restaurants and cruise lines will start doing much better.”