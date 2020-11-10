PTCL collaborates with DETASAD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has collaborated with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia Co Ltd) a Saudi-German joint venture and a leading contributor to the ICT sector of Saudi Arabia, to establish digital Cloud Marketplace in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

This was announced at a special e-signing, it added. With a track record of 38 years, DETASAD is the first international player to take the lead in Pakistan and collaborate with PTCL to launch public Cloud platform.

This will be the first of its kind international collaboration, where data is going to be hosted locally in Pakistan with PTCL rated-3 Certified Data Center. With its enterprise-grade and cost-effective services, the Cloud Market Place will offer its customers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) on a highly scalable and secure public Cloud platform, it said. The flexible Cloud will offer a rich catalogue, backed by a service level agreement (SLA), making it an attractive offer for businesses, it added.