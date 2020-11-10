FPCCI says agriculture weakest link in economic planning

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday asked the government to prioritise agriculture sector in its economic planning to avert shortages of essential goods and industrial inputs.

“Agriculture sector has proved to be the weakest link in the current macroeconomic planning and strategies,” Anjum Nisar, president of FPCCI said in a statement. “Locust attacks, poor governance, bad planning, climate change and lack of investment in seed technology and agriculture research have already resulted in shortage of wheat, sugar and cotton. Import bill of cotton will also be substantially high owing to record low production.”

FPCCI said the government should enhance releasing of wheat to flour mills to ensure adequate supply of flour to consumers, besides monitoring the milling of wheat by flour mills at the same time.

“Public has been suffering due to rising inflation and unemployment,” said Nisar. “The government should make every possible effort to provide relief to masses.” With the import of a total of 1.8 million tons of wheat and the arrival of imported sugar prices of the commodities will fall in the market, pushing down the inflation rate in coming days which is the big concern of both businessmen and public.

FPCCI further said demand will now pick up after the two years of slowdown, as the steel, cement and construction allied industries are showing positive growth. “Since all the economic indicators are moving in positive direction the government should now divert its full attention to share the benefits of this positive movement in economic spheres with the public,” said Nisar.

FPCCI said the central bank’s concessionary financing temporary economic refinance facility for plant and machinery imports is attracting an overwhelming response. Rs388 billion loans of 372 projects have been requested to the banks and out of which Rs157 billion for 203 projects have been approved, which is surely good for industrial expansion in exports and local sectors.

“Growth in construction sector will have a great impact on economic development and job creation,” said Nisar. The State Bank of Pakistan has taken various steps to mitigate the impact of coronavirus lockdown on economic growth by reducing policy rate from 13.25 percent to 7 percent, besides allowing one-year extension in principal payments along with rescheduling and restructuring loans without affecting the credit history of borrowers.

“Current export potential is standing at around $26 billion while monthly exports can be lifted to the volumes of around $2.3 billion from present figure of almost $2 billion,” said Nisar. “Capacity expansion in export-oriented as well as the local industry along with remittances’ growth and low oil prices would push a long-term growth momentum at fast pace.”

FPCCI said the stage is now set for greater stabilisation and enhanced domestic productivity that would definitely ease the ever-soaring inflation, boost businesses and create more employment opportunities.