Stocks barely changed on big virus concerns

Stocks on Monday meandered in all directions to end little changed as scares over an intenser second virus wave held the long players on a short leash, despite strong fundamentals, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.13 percent or 52.43 points to close at 40,784.04 points, while volumes plunged to 276.797 million shares, from 350.438 million in the previous session.

Topline Securities in a note said, “The market opened on a positive note in line with global markets and international oil prices cheering Joe Biden’s triumph as new US president-elect”. However, rising local coronavirus cases kept investors cautious which resulted in lackluster activity throughout the day, the brokerage said.

KSE-30 shares index was also up 0.1 percent or 16.45 points to end at 17,098.24 points level. Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The market was mixed as several high net-worth individuals trod with caution owing to rising COVID-19 cases that may lead to severe restrictions from the government”.

“Amid strong economic fundamentals like continued rupee appreciation, rise in exports and cement sales, and robust quarterly results, we can expect a rally given political heat cools and virus cases are contained,” Ahmed said.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The market remained lacklustre, marking a day-low of 135 points”. The index hit a high of 212 points earlier in the day today, after the news regarding the SPI (Sensitive Price Index) inflation numbers eased 12 basis points later in the previous week, he said.

“Overall, investors remained cautious ahead of automobile industry numbers where a month-over-month increase was on cards,” Khalid added.

Trading activity was recorded in 382 active scrips, of which 151 closed higher, 207 lower, and 24 ended without a change. A A Soomro, managing director KASB Securities, said, “The market tiptoed during the session as investors are afraid the second coronavirus wave may be more intense than the first”.

Some cities have reportedly reflected 15 [rise in] in infection rate, he added. “Locally, investors are awaiting new triggers like remittances data, another current account surplus, and most importantly, resumption of IMF programme,” Soomro added.

Ahsan Mehanti, senior analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said, “Stocks closed higher led by selected scrips across the board as investors weighed surging global equities and crude oil markets”.

Upbeat exports data in textile, pharmaceutical, and cement sectors, thin budget deficit for Jul-September 2020, power tariff relief package for industries, and record cement off-take in October landed the stocks in the green, Mehanti added.

Colgate Palmolive, gaining Rs150.10 to close at Rs3,000/share, and Rafhan Maize, up Rs99 to finish at Rs8,698.00/share, ended up as the top gainers of the day. Nestle Pakistan, down Rs66.18 to close at Rs6233.81/share, and Indus Dyeing, losing Rs42.84 to close at Rs542/share, were the worst losers.

Power Cement, up Rs0.09 to end at Rs10.74/share, led volumes with 36,537 million shares, whereas TPL Corporation, up Rs0.3 to end at Rs7.31/share, was the least traded scrip of the day with 5.633 million traded shares.