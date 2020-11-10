close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 10, 2020

Satisfied?

Newspost

 
November 10, 2020

The PM has said that for the first time in Pakistan, the people are satisfied with the government’s performance. This claim is entirely opposite to the reality. High inflation, especially the rising prices of food items, and the highest levels of circular debt and national debt have had the devastating effects on the country’s economy.

Imran Malik

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost