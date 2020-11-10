European Tour completes 2020 schedule, adds new Dubai event

LONDON: Dubai will stage a double-header of European Tour events in December following the creation of the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World.

The £900,000 event will take place on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from December 2-5, with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship contested on the neighbouring Earth course from December 10-13.

The announcement completes the European Tour’s revamped 2020 schedule, which now features 38 tournaments, including 15 additional events which did not exist prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

The Golf in Dubai Championship will be played in the same week as the South African Open, the final leg of a three-event swing in South Africa.

Players in both fields will attempt to secure their spot in the £6million DP World Tour Championship which, due to the disruption this year, will comprise the leading 60 available players on the Race to Dubai as well as any European Tour member in the world’s top 75 after the Masters.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “It has undoubtedly been a very different and complex challenge to completely reimagine our 2020 schedule since March, but our team has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes, demonstrating creativity and agility.

“The Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World is the final piece in this jigsaw and continues our policy of playing in geographical clusters.”