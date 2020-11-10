Suu Kyi’s party says it won landslide poll victory

YANGON: Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) said on Monday it was confident of winning a landslide victory in Myanmar as official results trickled in following the weekend’s coronavirus-disrupted election.

Millions lined up for hours to cast their ballots on Sunday—only the second national election since the country emerged from outright military rule in 2011.Nobel laureate Suu Kyi remains a heroine for many in the Bamar majority heartlands, in spite of a global reputation left in tatters by her handling of the Rohingya crisis and widespread disillusionment in many ethnic minority areas.

Party spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP that information from party agents across the country suggested the NLD had “won a landslide victory”. The military-aligned USDP opposition, Myanmar’s next biggest party, said it was still collecting information and would not comment. Official confirmation of the overall result is not expected for another few days.

Spiralling coronavirus cases did not deter millions from voting on Sunday.Rights groups slammed the election, however, which saw nearly two million disenfranchised from an electorate of 37 million. The polls were cancelled in many ethnic minority areas for “security reasons”—while nearly all of the country’s remaining 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have long been stripped of citizenship and rights. “A core principle of elections under international law is universal and equal suffrage and that is not what took place,” said Ismail Wolff from Fortify Rights.