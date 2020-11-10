Underage marriage case: Arzoo’s age is 14-15 years, medical board tells court

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the authorities for moving Arzoo Fatima, the Christian girl who was allegedly forced to convert and marry a Muslim man, to a shelter home after a medical board in its report to the court stated that her age was between 14 and 15 years.

A two-member bench comprising Justice KK Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito heard the case pertaining to abduction, forced conversion and marriage of the underage girl to a 44-year-old man in Karachi.

During the hearing, a five-member medical board constituted by the government on the court directive to determine Arzoo’s age presented its report in which her age was estimated between 14 and 15 years. The investigation officer informed the bench that the case was now registered under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013. When the court asked Arzoo if she was forced to convert to Islam, she replied in negative. The girl was then asked if she wanted to return to her parents, to which she told the court that she wanted to live with her husband.

The bench directed the authorities to move Arzoo to a shelter home and allow only those whom she wanted to meet. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till November 23.The parents of the girl maintained Arzoo Raza alias Arzoo Fatima, a Christian girl, was abducted and forced to convert and marry to a Muslim man Ali Azhar.