India building 6,000 flats for ‘migrant’ employees in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has confirmed that work is in progress for the construction of 6,000 flats for the “migrant” government employees, recruited under the so-called PM’s package in the territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, responding to reports in some sections of the media about construction of 1,680 flats as transit accommodation for such employees, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said apart from only 1,620 flats for which land is being identified, work is at various stages for construction of 4,380 more flats.These flats being mentioned in reports are part of the 4,380 flats for which all procedures have been completed and administrative approval has been accorded, it said.