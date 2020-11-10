‘Watershed’ Covid-19 vaccine proves 90pc effective

PARIS: A major breakthrough has been announced in the search for a coronavirus vaccine, with the jab from Pfizer found to be more than 90 per cent effective.

The pharmaceutical giant and its partner BioNTech said interim results showed their jab could prevent people developing Covid-19. Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman and chief executive, said: “Today is a great day for science and humanity.” Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at the University of Oxford, said: “This news made me smile from ear to ear.”

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the findings demonstrated “the power of science against Covid”, adding: “We must see the final safety and efficacy data, but it is very encouraging. It is essential we continue to suppress Covid, but it is a reason for optimism for 2021.”

The FTSE 100 jumped more than 5.5 per cent following the news, adding £82 billion to the value of its shares in the market’s best day since March. The vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

Downing Street welcomed the results as “promising” and said the UK will have procured 10 million doses by the end of the year to be given out if it is approved. The UK has secured 40 million doses in total of the vaccine. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The results are promising and while we are optimistic of a breakthrough, we must remember there are no guarantees.”

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration – the US medicines regulator – by the end of the month for emergency approval to use the vaccine. About 12 Covid-19 vaccines around the world are currently in the final stages of testing, but Pfizer’s is the first to report any results.

Dr Bourla said: “The first set of results from our Phase three Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.“We will continue to collect further data as the trial continues to enrol, for a final analysis planned when a total of 164 confirmed Covid-19 cases have accrued. “I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to make this important achievement possible.” Prof Horby said the news “bodes well for Covid-19 vaccines in general”. He added: “Of course we need to see more detail and await the final results, and there is a long long way to go before vaccines will start to make a real difference, but this feels to me like a watershed moment.” Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading, said the Pfizer trial data shows “really impressive protection and no reported adverse events”.

Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health, University of Southampton, added: “This cautiously sounds like an excellent result from the phase three trials, but we should remain a little cautious.

“If the final results show an effectiveness of anywhere near 90 per cent with response in elderly and ethnic minority populations, that is an excellent result for a first generation vaccine.” Professor Azra Ghani, chair of infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London, said that long-term efficacy data would come over coming weeks and months.

People will need two doses of the jab, meaning not enough shots have been secured for the entire UK population. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

The data from the full trial will be submitted for scientific peer-review publication. The figures presented so far are based on the first 94 volunteers to develop Covid-19. The overall effectiveness of the vaccine may change when the full results are released.

The vaccine has been shown to produce both an antibody and T-cell response in the body to fight coronavirus. Prof Ugur Sahin, one of the founders of BioNTech, described the results as a “milestone”.