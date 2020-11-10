Major cities see rapid rise in Covid positivity ratio: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) observed on Monday that Covid-19 positivity ratio was rapidly increasing nationwide and currently stood at 4.5 per cent with 15 major cities having much higher rate of infections.

The forum discussed at length the surge in Covid-19 cases and recent enforcement measures post-National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting. The chief secretaries of provinces updated the forum on the administrative steps implemented as per fresh guidelines in the cities with higher positivity ratio.

They briefed the meeting chaired by federal minister Asad Umar on their initiatives, particularly administrative measures and enforcement efforts regarding face mask and arrangements for outdoor weddings to ensure compliance of fresh guidelines.

The NCOC noticed that positivity ratio in major cities was increasing rapidly as Hyderabad was having highest positivity ratio in Pakistan with 16.59 per cent, Gilgit 15.38 per cent, Multan 15.97 per cent, Muzafarabad 14.12 per cent, Mirpur 11.11 per cent , Peshawar 9.69 per cent, Quetta 8.03 per cent, Islamabad 7.48 per cent, Karachi 7.12 per cent, Lahore 5.37 per cent and Rawalpindi 4.63 per cent.

The forum was informed that 4,136 micro smart lockdowns were in place across Pakistan. The test, trace and quarantine (TTQ) strategy was being used for disease control and prevention of Covid-19 spread, the forum was told.

The NCOC was also informed that recent health guidelines would remain enforced in 16 major cities till Jan 31, 2021. Around 2,811 oxygenated beds were included to the existing number of the beds to ramp up hospitals’ capacity. Besides, over 13,000 oxygen cylinders were issued to various provinces and federating units. The NCOC appreciated efforts of provinces for taking prompt and necessary steps in line with health guidelines for public safety and well-being.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, talking to a private news channel earlier in the day, urged people to avoid social gatherings and follow government’s guidelines as the country was recording constant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“SOPs (standard operating procedures) have been prepared for all persons keeping in mind the prevailing disease situation and a policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented only if the citizens fully cooperate with the government and abide by these SOPs,” he said.

Dr Sultan regretted that the masses were not following SOPs to the extent it was necessary to avoid the spread of the virus, adding: “We cannot win the war against the deadly virus without cooperation of the people”.

The special assistant said the people needed to be more careful about the situation and play an active role in the fight against the pandemic. He stressed the need for creating media awareness among citizens so as to achieve positive results of the measures taken so far.

Dr Sultan said the government was mulling over setting up a hotline so that the citizens could inform authorities about any violation of coronavirus SOPs.

Meanwhile, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira have tested positive for coronavirus.

As per reports, Capt Safdar has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sharif Medical City Hospital and his health is said to be out of danger. He caught flu and fever during the Gilgit-Baltistan visit, where his wife Maryam was leading the PML-N campaign along with other party stalwarts. Similarly, PPP’s Zaman Kaira, who was busy in Gilgit-Baltistan election campaign, tested positive for the virus after feeling unwell. He returned to Islamabad from Gilgit and quarantined himself.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), nine people died of novel coronavirus and 1,650 people tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours. The number of positive cases totalled 344,839 and the nationwide tally of fatalities has reached 6,977.

So far, 150,169 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 106,922 in Punjab; 40,657 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 21,861 in Islamabad; 16,106 in Balochistan; 4,758 in AJK; and 4,366 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

About 2,684 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh; 2,408 in Punjab; 1,288 in KP; 154 in Balochistan; 241 in Islamabad; 93 in GB; and 109 in AJK.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,709,603 coronavirus tests and 33,340 in last 24 hours. As many as 318,881 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 972 patients are in critical condition.