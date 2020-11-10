NMU faces staff shortage

MULTAN: The Nishtar Medical University is facing 60pc staff shortage since long, which fears the termination of NMU accreditation in the coming days if teaching faculty not appointed.

Addressing a press conference at press club on Monday, Pakistan Medical Association president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that the NMU was facing a severe staff shortage. The NMU was facing acute shortage of 31 associate professors, 29 assistant professors and 28 professors while the NMU administration was unable to put the matter before the government and demanding appointment of the staff.

He told that the NMU was being run without permanent vice chancellor for the last four months. He said that neither the post-graduate courses could be started at the NMU nor the exam mechanism could be introduced for undergraduate students. The Basic Sciences Department was also facing acute shortage of human resources.

Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that the condition of the hostel infrastructure was also in pathetic condition. He said that the Nishtar administration had assigned the financial matters to the staff appointed on temporary and contract basis, which was a serious violation of set rules. Only permanent and regular staff was authorised to look after the financial matters, he added. He demanded the Punjab CM and other authorities appoint the staff immediately.