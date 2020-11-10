Six corona patients die during two days at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: As many as six corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital Multan during the last two days.

The City District Administration has requested the Punjab government to impose smart lockdown across the Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan areas.The Nishtar Hospital spokesperson told The News that two corona patients died at the hospital on Monday which were identified as Noreen of Multan and Anwari Khatoon of Muzaffargarh.He said that four corona patients had died at the hospital on Sunday.

They were identified as Humayun Iqbal and Haidar Abbas Gardezi of Multan, Ghulam Abbas of Layyah and Muhammad Imran of Shujabad.

He told that total 125 corona patients were under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, including 69 corona positive, 42 suspected and 21 negative. Meanwhile, the district health authorities said that 52,471 corona suspects were admitted to the hospitals of Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari districts since March 18, 2020 till date. Meanwhile, the ADC-G sent a letter to the Punjab additional chief secretary on November 7 seeking permission for smart lockdown across the BZU areas where 12 corona positive cases had been reported during the last few days. Earlier, the AC had sent a letter to the Punjab Home Department on November 6 seeking smart lockdown in the areas where five schools had been sealed to prevent corona spread.

FIVE SCHOOLS SEALED: The City District Administration on Monday sealed five schools after seven teachers tested corona positive.

The schools were inlcuded Shadab Special Education Institute Madni Chowk, Multan Government High School Hamidpur Kanora, Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi, Government Girls High School Mohallah Dogran and Government MA Jinnah High School. However, the Punjab Home Department did not allow smart lockdown in the proposed areas, officials said.