Minister wants schools constructed as per approved designs

PESHAWAR: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarkai has directed the Education Department, monitoring staff, C&W and other authorities concerned to ensure the construction of new and upgraded schools as per their respective designs.

He said that classrooms should be well ventilated and well lighted, while the use of high-quality materials in construction work should be ensured. The minister directed that the monitoring staff of the Education Department would be responsible for ensuring the completion of the construction work as per design while design engineers would also be part of the monitoring team. He further said that legal action would be taken against the contractors if found guilty for mismanagement.

The minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on Education Department’s schools’ design and ADP review. Secretary, Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Chief Planning Officer Hashmat Khan, chief monitoring officer, district education officers (male and female), Swabi, C&W engineers and other officials were also present on the occasion. The minister directed the design engineers to make modern designs for all the new rooms being constructed. He said outdated and old designs were not acceptable and directed the authorities to submit a report on Kalu Khan and Kalodher schools as soon as possible. The minister said that education is the top priority of the government and it is necessary to have a teacher in every class, for which the finance department would be approached.

He said that in addition to the recently advertised vacancies for more than 20,000 posts, new vacancies would also be filled out as soon as possible.