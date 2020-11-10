close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2020

Cop suspended

Peshawar

TOBA TEK SINGH: DPO Rana Umer Farooq suspended a cop for his involvement in the wedding firing. The DPO took notice when the aerial firing incident went viral on the social media in which relatives and friends of cop M Yasir were shown firing in the air on a wedding function at his house in Chak 287/JB. According to a police spokesman, the DPO has tasked organised

crime DSP Mehr Wajid Bhawana to probe the incident.

