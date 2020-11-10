Commissioner inquires after injured children

MULTAN: On the direction of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood on Monday inquired after the health of the children at Multan Burn Centre who were injured during a cylinder blast in Balochistan.. He also expressed sorrow over the death of a child who had died during treatment at the Burn Centre. The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak to make immediate arrangements for accommodation and meals for the family members of the children at the hospital. He said that best arrangements should be made for the convenience of the family members of the children. The commissioner also reviewed the medical facilities provided to the injured children at the hospital and said that the best medical facilities were being provided to the children. The commissioner also met with the family members of the injured children and assured them of full cooperation. The families of the children expressed satisfaction over the facilities and arrangements available at the hospital.