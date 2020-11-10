Official says MMC prepared to tackle coronavirus cases

MARDAN: Medical Director Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali on Monday said they had enhanced preparations after the reports of a surge in the positive cases of Covid-19 across the country.

He said this while visiting an isolation ward set up for Covid-19 patients at the MMC. Head of Medicine Department Prof Dr Amjad Ali, focal person for Covid-19 MTI Mardan Dr Sajjad Ali and others accompanied the MD during the visit. Dr Sajjad said that one positive and three suspected patients were admitted to the hospital. He said the positive patient had been put on the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine.

He said that the isolation ward was set up after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and it had been fully functional since then. The MD checked the status of services being provided to suspected and positive patients and talked to the patients admitted there. The MD got information about the condition and treatment provided to the patients.

Dr Mukhtiar Ali said that currently, the MTI Mardan had the capacity to accommodate 100 patients, adding that the hospital administration had made elaborate arrangements and was well-prepared to cope with any sudden raise in Covid-19 infection. He said that services at the intensive care units (ICU) and high dependency units had been enhanced to manage infected people effectively. Earlier, at a meeting of the taskforce for the Covid-19 about the 2nd wave of the virus, Dr Mukhtiar Ali had said that a letter from the Health Directorate had been received, directing for enhancing preparations to tackle corona cases.

The meeting decided to reserve both the ICUs for suspected Covid-19 patients and in case of an increase in the positive cases, Medical-A ward will be converted into an ICU for the Covid-19 patients.

Dr Farhan was directed to contact the DC office about the new standard operating procedures district policy for Covid-19. In-charge of Pathology, Prof Dr Mutasim Billah was directed to provide details about the previous month report of positive and negative Covid-19.