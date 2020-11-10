Two more people die of COVID-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus claimed two more lives on Monday and infected 186 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll to 1,290 in the province.

With 186 people tested positive for the viral infection, the number of infected people in the province reached 40,843. As usual, Peshawar is suffering from the infectious disease and the people, who have died of coronavirus so far, mostly belonged to the provincial capital.

With the two human losses, the number of people, who have died of coronavirus in Peshawar, has reached 611, the highest number of fatalities caused by the viral infection in the province. Of 186 positive cases, 37 were reported from Peshawar, 33 from Mansehra, 31 Haripur, 14 Abbottabad, 13 Lakki Marwat, 11 Kohistan Upper, 10 Lower Chitral, 6 Charsadda, five each from Upper Chitral and Kohat, Karak 4, Nowshera 3, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Battagram and Bannu reported two each positive cases.

Other districts, including Khyber, Swabi, Orakzai, and Dera Ismail Khan reported one each positive case. The second wave of coronavirus has started hitting almost every place in the province.

Besides common people, this time a large number of health workers, including doctors were affected by the infectious disease. Meanwhile, an official handout said in pursuance of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) directives, a divisional Covid-19 SOPs implementation committee was constituted to engage the public for Covid-19 SOPs compliance.

The commissioner of Peshawar division will be chairman of the said committee while capital city police officer Peshawar, regional police officer Mardan, all deputy commissioners of Peshawar division and all district education officers (male/female) will be its members.

Terms of Reference of the committee include a regular monitoring of Covid-19 SOPs compliance, addressing complaints registered by public regarding SOPs’ violation and weekly update to Home & Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.